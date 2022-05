The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a remarkable 2021 campaign that ended in Super Bowl LVI. It's pretty wild to consider where they were just a year ago. Zac Taylor's team went 4-11-1 in 2020 and entered this past season with a young quarterback coming off of an ACL tear, a first-round wide receiver who dropped virtually every ball thrown towards him in the preseason, and a defensive unit that had some questions. Still, this team battled to not only win the AFC North, but win the AFC conference.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO