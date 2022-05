By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox did not seem particularly interested in extending Xander Bogaerts during the offseason. Couple that with a horrific start to the season, and it was only a matter of time before the trade speculation surrounding the Red Sox’ star shortstop began. That time has come, with two prominent baseball media members separately mentioning a potential trade of Bogaerts to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said that if Bogaerts becomes available via trade, St. Louis makes tremendous sense as a landing spot. “We talked earlier this week on this show about Xander Bogaerts...

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO