ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘SNL’ Cold Open Time Travels to the 13th Century to Tackle Abortion Rights

By Ilana Kaplan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Saturday Night Live traveled back in time to the 13th century to mock Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s perspective on abortion rights. The sketch comes just days after a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked, causing panic that legalized abortion could come to an end.

In the opening of the spoof, a narrator declared that “no woman has a right to an abortion and abortion is a crime.”

“He cites a treatise from the 13th Century about the quickening of the foetus , and a second treatise that says that if the quick child dieth in her body, it would a great misprision. We go now to that profound moment of moral clarity almost a thousand years ago which laid such a clear foundation for what our law should be in 2022,” says the narrator of Alito’s opinion.

Soon after, host Benedict Cumberbatch appeared as a medieval figure with two other lawmakers (Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson) to debate whether they should pass a law to ban abortion rights. “We should have a law that could stand the test of time, so that hundreds and hundreds of years from now, they will look back and say, ‘No need to update this one at all. They nailed it back in 1235,'” he declares.

Then Cecily Strong stepped in wearing period garb to question the men’s perspective on abortion. “Shouldn’t women have the right to choose, since having a baby means a 50 percent chance of dying?” she asks.

Later, a gray-haired, Merlin-like Kate McKinnon appeared, calling herself “just a woman in her thirties” who could see the future.

“These barbaric laws will some day be overturned by something called progress — and then, about 50 years after the progress, they’ll be like, ‘Maybe we should undo the progress,'” she explains. “I don’t know why all my visions from that time are very confusing.”

She also declared that in the future “all the power comes from a place called Florida,” while referencing the strangeness of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial .

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz and Fox News Are Desperate to Convince America That Conservatives Are the Real Victims in the War on Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Fox News hosts and Republican politicians have spent the past year plus downplaying the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6, a familiar refrain being that the breach of Congress that resulted in five deaths and dozens of injuries was a “peaceful protest.” The same conservative hosts and politicians have responded to the actually peaceful protests following the leak of the Supreme Court’s drafted plan to overturn Roe v. Wade with outrage and disgust, part of an effort to convince Americans that they — not the nation’s women — are the real victims of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Cecily Strong
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#13th Century#Cold Open#Supreme Court
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Supporters Couldn’t Stop Booing Dr. Oz at Pennsylvania Rally

Click here to read the full article. An endorsement from former President Donald Trump wasn’t enough to prevent MAGA devotees from repeatedly booing Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania Friday evening. Although the event was designed to promote Oz’s run for the state’s Senate seat, the majority of the crowd — many of whom waited for hours in the pouring rain — was clearly gathered to see Trump. Reaction to Oz was icy at best, with the audience letting out an audible groan when the former president began stumping for the fellow reality TV...
GREENSBURG, PA
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy