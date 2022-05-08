Minor league report: Nailers fall to Walleye in Game 2
Goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon made 25 saves on 29 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 5-2 road loss to the Toledo Walleye in Game 2 of a Central Division final series at the Huntingdon Center in Toledo, Ohio on Sunday.
The Walleye lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.
Forwards Matt Alfaro and Justin Almeida scored Wheeling’s goals.
Highlights:
Game 3 of the series, in Wheeling, is scheduled for Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.
