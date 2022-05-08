ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Takes third loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smyly (1-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits across 4.1 innings to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

The Associated Press

Cubs scratch RHP Marcus Stroman, put him on IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs scratched Marcus Stroman for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then lost Justin Steele to a left hand injury. Stroman was placed on the injured list without a designation, likely meaning the right-hander was shelved by a COVID-19-related issue.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs: Frank Schwindel Returns After Option on Sunday

There was speculation on the length of Frank Schwindel’s trip to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday when he was demoted. Less than 24 hours later, his stint is over after the Chicago Cubs recalled the first baseman on Monday. According to Gordon Wittenmyer, Schwindel is on a plane to join...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel recalled, starting Monday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel was sent down to Triple-A Sunday night, and now, he has been recalled less than 24 hours later. It's unclear why that is the case - likely an injury - but in any case, he has been brought back to the MLB roster. In his first game back, Schwindel will start at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Giants open 3-game series against the Rockies

LINE: Giants -256, Rockies +210; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series. San Francisco has gone 8-7 in home games and 16-12 overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .237. Colorado...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
FOX Sports

Cubs come into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (9-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 5.64 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 1.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to end a four-game...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Jonathan Villar batting ninth on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Villar will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Nick Madrigal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Villar for 8.5 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal sitting for Cubs on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Madrigal will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonathan Villar starting at second base. Villar will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. numberFire's models project Villar for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Frank Schwindel batting seventh on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel will fill the designated hitter role on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Martinez and the Padres. Yan Gomes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Schwindel for 8.7 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Padres -150, Cubs +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead. San Diego has a 19-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick sitting for White Sox Monday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Danny Mendick in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Mendick will take Monday evening off while Tim Anderson steps back into the lineup at shortstop and bats first. Our models project Mendick for 3 home runs, 19 runs, 21 RBI,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Wilmer Flores (back) scratched on Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon to start

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores (back) has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is dealing with back tightness and has been scratched from Tuesday's clash with Colorado. Mauricio Dubon will start at third base and bat seventh versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Dubon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

What Cubs, Patrick Wisdom Say About MLB's New Dead Ball Era

What Cubs say about MLB’s new dead ball era originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The disbelief on Frank Schwindel’s face said it all. Schwindel’s drive to deep left field Tuesday against the Padres looked like a potential go-ahead, two-out, ninth-inning grand slam off the bat. It...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA

