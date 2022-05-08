ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Records triple, home run in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in the second game of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Is Willson Contreras a dirty player for cup-checking Max Muncy?

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was caught with his hand in the cookie jar on Sunday Night Baseball. Thankfully, Max Muncy wasn’t injured. With Muncy up to bat against the Cubs on Sunday’s ESPN showcase, Contreras appeared to grab him in a delicate spot. The Dodgers second baseman wasn’t wearing protection in that area, and thus it took him some time to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs: Frank Schwindel Returns After Option on Sunday

There was speculation on the length of Frank Schwindel’s trip to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday when he was demoted. Less than 24 hours later, his stint is over after the Chicago Cubs recalled the first baseman on Monday. According to Gordon Wittenmyer, Schwindel is on a plane to join...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel recalled, starting Monday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel was sent down to Triple-A Sunday night, and now, he has been recalled less than 24 hours later. It's unclear why that is the case - likely an injury - but in any case, he has been brought back to the MLB roster. In his first game back, Schwindel will start at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Frank Schwindel batting seventh on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Schwindel will fill the designated hitter role on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Martinez and the Padres. Yan Gomes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Schwindel for 8.7 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Padres -150, Cubs +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead. San Diego has a 19-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick sitting for White Sox Monday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Danny Mendick in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Mendick will take Monday evening off while Tim Anderson steps back into the lineup at shortstop and bats first. Our models project Mendick for 3 home runs, 19 runs, 21 RBI,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Out with quad strain

Hermosillo was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left quadriceps strain. The move is retroactive to May 8. Hermosillo hasn't seen the field since going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, and he'll now be sidelined by the quad injury. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, the 27-year-old won't resume baseball activities for at least a few weeks, so he'll be on the shelf for more than a month.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Four hits including homer

Mullins went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. Mullins took Packy Naughton deep in the top of the third inning, driving in teammate Chris Owings in the process. He later added three singles, a stolen base and came around to score again. The home run was his fifth of the season and Mullins has now notched multi-hit efforts in four of his last six games, batting .407 with three homers, six RBI, six runs and two stolen bases over that stretch. The outfielder's year-long numbers now stand at a .262 average with five home runs, 14 RBI and five stolen bases over 122 at-bats this season in 30 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Nearly twirls shutout Monday

Hendricks (2-3) picked up the win Monday, scattering three hits and a walk over 8.2 scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Padres. He struck out seven. The veteran right-hander was given a chance to complete his first shutout since 2020, but after Hendricks issued his first free pass of the game to Jake Cronenworth in the bottom of the ninth, he got the hook after 116 pitches (80 strikes). Hendricks at least recorded his second quality start of the season, but in his other five outings, he has a rough 7.33 ERA.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Slugs first homer

Pollock went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Monday against the Guardians. Pollock slugged his first homer of the season in the eighth inning to put the White Sox up 8-2. He has only two additional extra-base hits on the campaign, both of which were doubles. Pollock remains a regular in the White Sox's lineup, but he has a dreadful .196/.220/.286 line across 59 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ildemaro Vargas: Contract selected

Vargas had his contract selected by the Cubs on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 30-year-old missed out on Chicago's Opening Day roster but will now receive a big-league opportunity after Nick Madrigal (back) was placed on the injured list. Vargas should serve as infield depth while Madrigal is unavailable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Homers, drives in three

Dubon went 3-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Monday's 8-5 win over the Marlins. Dubon plated the first run for the Giants with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and he followed that with a two-run shot to center field in the third. The utility man collected two more hits along the way to finish with his first three-hit performance of the campaign. Dubon is batting just .244 on the season but has heated up of late, going 6-for-12 with a pair of homers and five RBI over his past three games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

