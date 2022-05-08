DC Fan Art Shows What Jensen Ackles Would Look Like as Batman

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have been going through some surprising changes as of late, particularly amid the cancellations of both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The decisions, which were announced late last month, meant that both shows would not be coming back for the 2022-2023 season, despite being fan-favorites and wrapping their previous seasons in pretty ambiguous ways earlier this year. In the time since Batwoman's cancellation, fans have taken to social media to campaign for the show possibly being saved, either by The CW itself or by the HBO Max streaming service. This recently culminated in fans renting out a billboard to promote the effort to save the show — and Javicia Leslie, who has starred on the series as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, recently took to Twitter to acknowledge it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Leslie expressed her surprise for the billboard, and called the movement from fans "so powerful."

