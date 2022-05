NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7:30...

MLS ・ 15 HOURS AGO