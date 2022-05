Line: Sparks (-3) Money line: Sparks (-170), Dream (+140) Questionable: Kia Vaughn (hamstring) Ruled Out: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (hip) Fantasy need to know: The Dream have only played one game, but they looked impressive. Their defense allowed 59 points to the Dallas Wings, and that was enough to pull out a win. Atlanta only allowed nine points and Rhyne Howard led the team with 39 fantasy points. Nia Coffey (64% available) , and Erica Wheeler also had productive games from a fantasy perspective. Atlanta's key to victory is solid defense.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO