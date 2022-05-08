ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Cooler Mother's Day forecast for Phoenix area

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSection of U.S. 60 in Tempe closed due to major water main break. A water main break has caused a section of the U.S. 60 to close in both directions from Rural Road to the Loop 101 in Tempe....

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Chandler police arrest ‘Wedding Crasher’ bandit

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Landon Rankin is in custody, facing an assortment of criminal charges. The former Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of crashing numerous weddings in the East Valley, in order to steal the bride and groom’s presents. Marcia and Michael O’Donnell are among the reported victims.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested in connection to Friday morning apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman accused of starting an early morning apartment fire in central Phoenix on Friday has been arrested. According to Phoenix police, 38-year-old Deja Clayton was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the apartment fire near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue that destroyed four units and several cars.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman cited for having tarp on her porch

An 80-year-old woman with dementia has been missing for eight days but her sons have new hope after a possible sighting. Man armed with rock shot by officer outside a Phoenix Chili's. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Krynsky says the man was acting erratically and officers began telling him to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mother killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX — Police say a bystander was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, near 7th Avenue and Pima Road. The bystander, identified as 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo, was standing in line waiting for food with her pre-teen son when a car stopped and started shooting at people in the line, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
12 News

Woman found dead in Phoenix, police investigate scene

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead Friday morning in Phoenix after reports of a possible pedestrian crash. Around 5 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a possible crash near Grand and Missouri avenues. Once on scene, officers reportedly found the body of a dead woman. Detectives are...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cooler Mother#Pinal County Sheriff#Ukrainians
AZFamily

Woman arrested after allegedly killing family member inside Peoria home

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a family member inside a home in Peoria. Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12 p.m., Peoria police responded to a medical call near 111th and Olive avenues. When officers arrived,...
PEORIA, AZ
The Conversation U.S.

The Southwest is on fire, iconic deserts and towns are at risk and one governor is calling for a disaster declaration

New Mexico and Arizona are facing a dangerously early fire season. It has left neighborhoods in ashes and is having such devastating effects that the governor of New Mexico on May 3, 2022, urged President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration. Over 600 fires had broken out in the two states by early May, and large wildfires had burned through hundreds of homes near Ruidoso and Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Costly New Lease

A long time restaurant is now closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Roosevelt Row in the heart of Phoenix has seen significant upgrades and renovations over the last several years. With it has come a number of new high-profile restaurants. It’s also brought with it higher leasing agreements, with restaurants paying significantly more now than ever in the past. And now, the swelling lease numbers have forced a long-time favorite restaurant out of its location in Roosevelt Row.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Infant in critical condition, 4 people, including 2 children injured after a crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Infant in critical condition, 4 people, including 2 children injured after a crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Five people, including an infant and two children received injuries following a crash Friday night in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive at about 8 p.m. [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria mom accused of killing cousin with hammer

Chandler Police arrested Rankin, 54, a former Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to court records, Rankin was caught with wedding guest checks and gift cards still on him, along with some drug-related materials. Former Peoria detective working as a driver for refugee families in Poland. Updated: 6 hours ago.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Section of U.S. 60 in Tempe closed due to major water main break

After reaching the first triple-digit temp day of the year, a slightly cooler Sunday is ahead for Mother's Day around Phoenix. Family of Apache Junction mom killed by ex-boyfriend speaks out on domestic violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Family and friends held a fundraiser on Saturday for the family...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy