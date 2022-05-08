ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

The Heat stay hot as West Central tops R/W

By Kevin Kohr
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRONGHURST, Ill. (KWQC) - West Central would move to 21-4 on the season, sweeping the ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars Saturday morning. The Heat would ride hot...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Record heat and humidity Wednesday and Thursday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - ***HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for most of QCA***. It is another hot and humid day outside, and this time we won’t have the breezy conditions to help. There will be heat index values nearing 100-105 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening. The heat index values are just below the criteria for a First Alert Day, so that is why one has not been issued. Please still take caution by drinking plenty of fluids and limiting time outdoors. With record highs in the low 90s, it could be another day to see new records. There will be mostly sunny skies Thursday although there will be a haze around because of smoke from New Mexico wildfires. There will be more of a breeze Thursday with similar highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be relief ahead with a front moving in Friday, and into the afternoon and evening a few strong to severe storms could develop. There is already a slight risk for western parts of the viewing area. There will be cooler air this weekend with highs back in the 70s and 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

First Alert Forecast - Topping 90 Tuesday with Heat indexes near 100

Law enforcement escorts Park View boy to Iowa City for final cancer treatment. Hudson McKearney has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for more than three years. The City of Dewitt is preparing to revitalize their downtown area with $600,000 in grant money. Updated: 15 hours ago. A few of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Deer spotted on I-74 bridge Tuesday morning

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - It’s not something you see everyday on the I-74 bridge, but early Tuesday morning three deer were spotted in the middle of the bridge. TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz snagged a picture of the group of deer on his way to work. Ortiz says the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Bat#Stronghurst#Kwqc#R W
KWQC

The Quad Cities’ Jim Mertens to join the KCRG-TV9 Evening News Team

Cedar Rapids, IA – A new face will soon be joining the KCRG-TV9 evening news team. Quad Cities, WQAD evening anchor Jim Mertens will be seen alongside Beth Malicki, Nicole Agee, Meteorologist Joe Winters and Scott Saville starting on May 24th. A native to Wisconsin, Mertens comes to TV9 with over 30 years of experience in broadcast and journalism, as well as a true passion for his craft.
TV & VIDEOS
KWQC

Wind and very warm today

The City of Dewitt is preparing to revitalize their downtown area with $600,000 in grant money. A few of the surrounding counties to win the award are Clinton, Cedar, Lee, and Muscatine. Updated: 16 hours ago. Amy Finn drops 100 bags off at least once per year. Warmer early next...
DEWITT, IA
KWQC

Fresh warm weather entertaining ideas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are excited about getting outside for gatherings, Erin Haluska (Entertaining with Erin) joins the show to demonstrate some warm weather entertaining ideas. Her philosophy is to make entertaining easier to celebrate life’s special moments. You can follow Erin on Instagram or contact her for...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. You can vote here. Voting will be open until noon on Wednesday. We’ll announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 newscast.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy