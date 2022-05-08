The Heat stay hot as West Central tops R/W

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - ***HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for most of QCA***. It is another hot and humid day outside, and this time we won’t have the breezy conditions to help. There will be heat index values nearing 100-105 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening. The heat index values are just below the criteria for a First Alert Day, so that is why one has not been issued. Please still take caution by drinking plenty of fluids and limiting time outdoors. With record highs in the low 90s, it could be another day to see new records. There will be mostly sunny skies Thursday although there will be a haze around because of smoke from New Mexico wildfires. There will be more of a breeze Thursday with similar highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be relief ahead with a front moving in Friday, and into the afternoon and evening a few strong to severe storms could develop. There is already a slight risk for western parts of the viewing area. There will be cooler air this weekend with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

