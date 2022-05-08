1 hospitalized after house fire near Grand Rapids

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a fire that destroyed a house northeast of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department says.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately have information about the nature or severity of that person’s injuries.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Frost Avenue NE north of 5 Mile Road in Plainfield Township. A passerby noticed it and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

    Crews respond to a house fire on Frost Avenue NE northeast of Grand Rapids in the early hours of May 8, 2022.
    Crews respond to a house fire on Frost Avenue NE northeast of Grand Rapids in the early hours of May 8, 2022.

The first emergency responders arrived on the scene in about four minutes. Crews from Plainfield Township, Grand Rapids Township, Alpine Township and the city of Grand Rapids were called to fight the fire.

Everyone inside the home got out, the sheriff’s office said.

One pet, a dog, was taken to an animal hospital.

The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

