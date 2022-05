The Crook County baseball team was able to grab a victory off The Dalles, but errors cost them two potential league wins. The Crook County High School baseball team finished the week with a 1-2 record on the diamond this week, falling to Ridgeview on Tuesday, May 3, and then splitting a doubleheader at The Dalles on Friday, May 6. Errors proved costly to the Cowboys on Tuesday, as they lost 7-5 to the Ravens while giving up a pair of unearned runs. "We gave it away," said Crook County head coach Jay Knudtson. The Cowboys quickly jumped on top...

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO