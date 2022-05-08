Alert: John Lee was elected as Hong Kong's next leader by the city's largely pro-Beijing election committee

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) says he will vote for the Republican nominee in 2024 but "it's a long time between now and then" to decide whether he would support former President Trump as the nominee. April 24, 2022.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports survived a change in administration, but the trade-war-era levies may not survive record inflation. “We’re certainly looking at where we see costs being raised and,...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the world organization’s leading human rights body following its suspension over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. The Czech Republic was the only candidate for...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will reopen its borders to tourists from all countries by July, allow back cruise ships and make it easier for skilled workers to immigrate as it looks outward to the world again following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said Wednesday. New Zealand...
Comments / 0