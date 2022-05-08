ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lee was elected as Hong Kong's next leader by the city's largely pro-Beijing election committee

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — John Lee was elected as Hong...

spectrumnews1.com

Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
News Break
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Reuters

UK imposes visas on Salvadorans after asylum applications rise

SAN SALVADOR, May 11 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom said on Wednesday that it had imposed a visa requirement for Salvadorans seeking to enter the country after authorities reported a spike in asylum applications. Britain's Home Office said in a memorandum that there had been a "sustained and significant" increase...
Daily Mail

'The bad guys are outpacing us': NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams spike in ghost guns and calls for manufacturer linked to 90% of seized weapons in Big Apple to be STRIPPED of its federal license

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is calling on the Biden administration to yank the federal firearms license of a Nevada company that sells parts and kits for ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been increasingly turning up at crime scenes around the U.S. Mayor Eric Adams joined with gun...
