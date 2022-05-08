ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers man sentenced to 60 years for aggravated sexual abuse, producing child porn

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was sentenced on May 6 to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of production of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas says court documents show in July 2020, Rogers Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Snapchat user that was uploading child sexual abuse material.

The release says the investigation led police to Michael Henderson LeClair, 34, of Rogers.

Results of search warrants conducted on Leclaire’s home and electronics showed Leclaire had made videos of child sexual abuse material involving minors.

30 days until sentencing: Where the Duggar case stands

The release says the investigation showed LeClaire had traveled across state lines to engage in sexual acts with two of the minors.

LeClaire was indicted by a grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas in July 2021 and entered a plea of guilty in November 2021.

The Rogers Police Department and the Arkansas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.

Police searching for missing Fayetteville woman

Shelby Ratliff, 28, was seen leaving Ryleigh's on Dickson around 2 a.m. Thursday, May 5 according to her family and friends. She was taken by Uber to The Cottages on Hollywood where she was last seen. It is uncertain if she went back into the Uber, according to her family.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Memorial ceremony set for troopers killed in service

Survivor families and friends of 19 Arkansas State Troopers killed in the line of duty spanning the department's 87-year history will gather at state police administrative headquarters at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 10, for a memorial service honoring the personal sacrifice of each trooper.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
