JONESVILLE — The Comet varsity softball team, led by coach Marlena Nichols, faced off against a strong Pirates team in a Monday night doubleheader. Napoleon and Jonesville would split the doubleheader, with Napoleon decimating the Comets 13-0 in game one. The Comets were unable to get the bats rolling against Napoleon pitcher Raye Burke, who had six strikeouts. Comet pitcher Lyra Nichols pitched five innings for the Comets, giving up seven earned runs while striking out six batters.

JONESVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO