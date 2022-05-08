ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas 4, Calgary 2

SFGate
 3 days ago

First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 1 (Lindell, Heiskanen), 8:21. 2, Calgary, Lewis 1 (Lucic, Zadorov), 13:45. Second...

www.sfgate.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Windhorst: Portland has 'popped up' as potential suitor for LaVine

You know the offseason is close when free agency rumors begin swirling. For the Bulls, that starts and ends with the unrestricted free agency of All-Star Zach LaVine. After making the playoffs for the first time in his career and the first time since 2016-17 for the franchise, the Bulls can consider the 2021-22 season a success. The acquisitions of All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who had a career-season, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso, helped stack the deck for Chicago’s roster around the likes of LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Patrick Williams.
PORTLAND, OR

