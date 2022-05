BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An all-American classic: the juicy burger. It is easy to find one pretty much anywhere, but some are clearly better than others. From hole-in-the-wall burger joints to restaurants with full, fleshed-out menus, this list will tell you where to visit for the best, top-rated spots for a decadent burger in Kern […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO