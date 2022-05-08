ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Ex-WWE Star Arrested On DUI Charges After Crash Killed 75-Year-Old

By Joseph Patrick
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former WWE star and Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn “Sunny” Sytch is behind bars after she was arrested in connection to a deadly three-car crash in Florida that was allegedly caused by her driving under the influence. The 49-year-old was arrested Friday night and booked into the...

www.ibtimes.com

ORMOND BEACH, FL
FLORIDA STATE
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona#Traffic Accident#Mercedes Benz#Kia#Wfla#Gmc Yukon
