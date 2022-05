Tallulah Academy’s baseball team has had a lot of success against a lot of teams in recent years, but Claiborne Academy continues to be a stumbling block. Claiborne scored five runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth on Tuesday, and went on to beat Tallulah 7-4 in Game 1 of their MAIS Class 3A semifinal series.

TALLULAH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO