Two Spearfish gymnasts heading to nationals

There is a history of competing at the highest level at the Bismarck Gymnastics Academy, but it’s been a few years since a gymnast has competed at nationals. Ellie DeForest changed that, and for her coaches, it’s been a long time coming. On any random weekday, you can walk into BGA and find some of […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Area girls golfers made their way to Custer for the annual Black Hills Conference Tournament on Monday. The players delivered with some strong performances on the Rocky Knolls Course.
SPEARFISH — Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood middle school archers competed at the National archery tournament, April 29-30, in Sandy, Utah. Spearfish’s Elyse Bloom finished 10th in the girls ninth-grade division, and Lorie Kolb finished seventh in the girls’ seventh-grade division. “Our team really grew this year. We kept...
Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
You've been to Tea, South Dakota. In fact, you might just live there. After all, Tea is one of the fastest-growing cities in South Dakota. According to the 2020 census, Tea is home to 5,598 folks. Of course, that was in 2020. You can bet more people call Tea home now.
Story by Mid-Plains Community College Communications. Four members of the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team have punched their tickets for the College National Finals Rodeo. They are: Jacob Haren in the tie-down roping and team roping; Jentri Hurlburt and Barrett Schlieker in the team roping and Koby Jacobson in the...
Free shipping is a thing in all sorts of businesses. Online is pretty common but I've purchased things in local stores and had them shipped free to my door. But one university will give out no such free lunch. If you attend South Dakota State University in Brookings and graduate...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Yankton were kept busy over the weekend with 3 incidents within 24 hours. The Yankton Fire Department says...
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beginning of April we announced the winner of the 2022 KELOLAND Remarkable Women. Today, Julia Orrock from Rapid City was presented with a $1,000 check for her to donate to a charity of her choice. Orrock chose the Speak Network, which is a...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Central High School hosted their CHS Annual Honors Convocation Tonight. During the ceremony, the first-ever Jamie Zepp Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alison Kirsch. Zepp, a graduate of Central High School himself passed away in March of 2020. For those of you who don’t know,...
MANDAN, N.D. – The biggest rodeo in North Dakota and one of the oldest in the nation is about to get a permanent home. The new arena will be open before the 2023 Mandan Rodeo Days performances. The new $2.8 million facility will be named Dale Pahlke Arena on...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 10,960 live births in South Dakota in 2020, according to the March of Dimes. Those births were across various ages and races but the majority (72%) were to white mothers. Although white mothers account for the most yearly births in South Dakota,...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A little boy is being remembered after passing away during a Little League game. Students across our region wore baseball and softball jerseys in his honor. Dozens of West Scranton Intermediate students are wearing jerseys Monday. It’s in honor of a 10-year-old boy who passed away on the baseball field […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game four of their second round playoff series Tuesday night. Logan Nelson registered a hat trick as Rapid City prevailed 6-5 in overtime. The Grizzlies still lead the best of seven series 3-1. The two teams will meet up for game five Wednesday night at the Monument Ice Arena.
Over the weekend, hundreds of athletes laced up for the Hunter Seifert Memorial Meet, an event honoring the memory of an athlete at Shiloh Christian whose life was cut short after a battle with cancer. However, one race reminded the family that he’s never too far away. “This one’s going to stay with me for […]
