Marshals lose fifth straight in return to Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game four of their second round playoff series Tuesday night. Logan Nelson registered a hat trick as Rapid City prevailed 6-5 in overtime. The Grizzlies still lead the best of seven series 3-1. The two teams will meet up for game five Wednesday night at the Monument Ice Arena.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO