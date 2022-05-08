Marshals lose fifth straight in return to Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game 3 of their second round playoff series Monday night. The Grizzlies earned a 6-2 victory to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night at 7:05 at the Monument Ice Arena.
WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Serra Hilgenkamp was born and raised in Wall, South Dakota. “I love Wall. It’s a great little community, great people, and school and I really enjoy it here,” said Hilgenkamp. However, like most communities in western South Dakota once summer hits a lot of...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Area girls golfers made their way to Custer for the annual Black Hills Conference Tournament on Monday. The players delivered with some strong performances on the Rocky Knolls Course.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game four of their second round playoff series Tuesday night. Logan Nelson registered a hat trick as Rapid City prevailed 6-5 in overtime. The Grizzlies still lead the best of seven series 3-1. The two teams will meet up for game five Wednesday night at the Monument Ice Arena.
Comments / 0