No. 5 Northwest girls soccer advances to State for first time

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Mavericks are state baseball champions in a way. The Mavericks claimed a 5-3 win over Creighton on Tuesday, giving Omaha a perfect 2-0 mark against the Bluejays. Omaha also went 2-2 against Nebraska during the season. Nebraska and Creighton played once during the season, with...
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Wesleyan softball team was selected as an at-large selection for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The Prairie Wolves will play the College of Saint Benedict on Friday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the regional in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
(Area) The Regional Singles and Doubles Tournaments for girls tennis will take place on Wednesday. Atlantic will be a host site in Class 1A. The Trojans welcome Audubon, Ballard, Boone, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, North Polk, and St. Albert. Shenandoah is also hosting a 1A tourney on Wednesday. Click...
BROKEN BOW — Samantha Roby knew the Grand Island Northwest girls 400 relay team put together a good race. But the Viking senior didn’t realize how good it was when she put her arms up in the air after crossing the finish line. Roby joined Kyra Ray, Avyn...
BEATRICE, NE — With all remaining baseball districts being decided Monday night, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has released the brackets for the state tournament. Two southeast Nebraska teams — Norris and Beatrice — have made the eight-team, double elimination bracket in Class B. Beatrice is...
Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league.
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) came up one vote short of approving boys volleyball as an officially sanctioned high school sport. According to MSHSL's John Millea, MSHSL's 48-member Representative Assembly voted 31-17 in favor of approving boys volleyball; however, the league's bylaws require 32 votes for approval, or two-thirds of the vote.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Our 2022 series of Spencer vs. the Pros has officially kicked off with a visit to the closest golf course to our Local4 Studios - Lochland Country Club!. I caught up with Assistant Golf Pro Ryan Douglas as we took aim at the Par-3, 6th Hole...
Boys’ Soccer ScoresWestern Christian 3, Sheldon Sibley-OcheyedanSioux Center 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1Sioux City East 1, Sioux City North 0Spencer 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 0Storm Lake 7, West Sioux 0 Girls’ Soccer ScoresWest Sioux 11, Storm Lake 1Unity Christian 1, Spirit Lake 0Spencer 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0Sioux Center 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0Bishop Heelan 8, Le Mars 0
(Area) Boys Soccer Substate Brackets were released on Tuesday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Substate quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, May 19th. The semifinal round is Monday, May 23rd. The Substate finals are Wednesday, May 25th. The majority of area 1A squads are in Substate 8. Atlantic...
