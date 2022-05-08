Mavericks outslug Thunderwolves
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Mavericks win a back and forth affair with the Thunderwolves. The Mavericks took the lead for good on a Caleb Farmer sacrifice fly which brought Haydn McGeary home to make the score 8-7. The Mavericks win, 10-7.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 0