ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks outslug Thunderwolves

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bX2pn_0fWiKnaf00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Mavericks win a back and forth affair with the Thunderwolves. The Mavericks took the lead for good on a Caleb Farmer sacrifice fly which brought Haydn McGeary home to make the score 8-7. The Mavericks win, 10-7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

The Lady Mavericks RMAC Tournament run comes to an end.

The Lady Mavericks RMAC Tournament run comes to an end as Metropolitan State University - Denver beats them for the second time in the tournament. CMU trailed 3-0 after Ari Valdez 2nd inning fly ball, barely cleared the left-field wall. The Lady Mavericks would get a pinch-hit solo home run from Ellie Smith. That made it 3-1 MSU. Then Lauren Wedman would double to right-center. Ava Fugate would be the tying run at the plate but she would bounce out to third base. They knock off the Lady Mavericks, 3-1.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

The Lady Mavericks rallied late for the 3-1 win

The Lady Mavericks come from behind to beat UCCS to stay alive in the RMAC Tournament. They score a run on a wild pitch in the 5th. Then got a clutch 2-run double from Lauren Wedman in the 7th to get a 3-1 lead. Paige Adair went 7 innings, gave up 6 hits and 1 run, and got the win.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
KREX

MCSO investigating possible shooting in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — KREX has a reporter on scene at the 500 block of Placer Drive in Grand Junction after receiving reports of a possible shooting. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area at this time, and the public is being asked to avoid the area. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Grand Junction Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy