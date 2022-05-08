ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pine Belt weather forecast pretty simple: Hot

By Rex Thompson
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday night, everyone!. Expect clear skies overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper-50s. For Mother’s Day, look for sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees....

WDAM-TV

05/09 Ryan’s “summer-like” Monday morning forecast

Not much change from the last several days honestly, it’s still going to be hot and humid in the afternoon and mild and foggy each morning. We did see a slight cool-down at the end of last week, but we’re right back where we were as highs climb back into the low 90s. They’ll keep climbing too, the warming trend continues until Thursday afternoon. That’ll have us up to 96 degrees by then, which is also the next time we’ll need to worry about any active weather. “Active” may be the wrong word to use because similarly to last week, any rain will be highly conditional on heating and the placement of a weak low-pressure feature moving in from the east it looks like. We’ll see some slight cooling around this time thanks to a few isolated showers and increased cloud cover, but it won’t fall below our 86-degree average so it’ll still be hot. The highest the rain chance goes is 30% for Saturday and Sunday, meaning a few afternoon/evening scattered showers. Even these few clouds and showers are gone by the beginning of next week, and we’ll rapidly warm back to 96 degrees by next Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Hot and Sunny for the next few days

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as highs top out into the low 90s. Wednesday looks to be our hottest day with highs topping out into the mid 90s. We’ll cool...
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

05/10 Ryan’s “more fog” Tuesday morning forecast

More fog again today, not dense just yet, but we’re headed in that direction. Southerly winds will continue for the rest of the week which will keep the humidity on the upswing. You likely won’t notice much during the day, but each morning will be slightly foggier than the last, leading to likely Dense Fog Advisories in the days ahead. That’ll lead to more grey, misty starts to the day, but the afternoons will remain at least mostly sunny until Thursday. Even then there won’t be much change, but that is when we’ll start seeing the chance of rain returning. It’ll be highly conditional weather, similar to those “random” afternoon storms we see sometimes during the heat of the summer. Basically, it’s just unstable enough and “moist” enough to produce a few showers or thunderstorms, but where/when that may happen will be highly conditional on local wind direction, daytime heating rates, and cloud cover. I’m not expecting to see much, but spotty activity from Thursday through Sunday is likely with Saturday being the wettest at 40%.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Near Record Breaking Heat Tomorrow

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s. Tomorrow looks to be our hottest day with highs topping out into the low to mid 90s. We’ll cool down into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday as our...
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

