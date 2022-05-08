No. 6 Northwest boys soccer tops No.11 Columbus Scotus in B-6 Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska fell 3-1 in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Siebert Field in Minneapolis. The Huskers (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) scored their lone run on five hits and no errors, while the Golden Gophers (14-31, 4-14 Big Ten) tallied three runs, seven hits and an error.
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Mavericks are state baseball champions in a way. The Mavericks claimed a 5-3 win over Creighton on Tuesday, giving Omaha a perfect 2-0 mark against the Bluejays. Omaha also went 2-2 against Nebraska during the season. Nebraska and Creighton played once during the season, with...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska has earned the No. 2 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana on Thursday at 10 a.m. (Central) on the Big Ten Network. The 2022 Big Ten Softball Tournament is being hosted by Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., and the single-elimination event runs from Wednesday to Saturday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Wesleyan softball team was selected as an at-large selection for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The Prairie Wolves will play the College of Saint Benedict on Friday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the regional in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers finish off the regular season in style with a 5-4 walk-off win against Indiana. In a game where Nebraska was hitting several balls over the fence, it came down to a Mya Felder single in the eighth inning to clinch the win. Big Red...
Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers. Sunday marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.
ELK POINT, S.D. -- The weather, as you know, hasn’t exactly been conducive for golf thus far this spring. However, that didn’t stop the Elk Point Early Bird from commencing Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. Matt Young, a former Morningside University golfer, battled windy conditions...
Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. has named Elm Creek-native Britney Zakrzewski store manager of the store located at the Hilltop Mall. Having been with the company for more than 17 years, Zakrzewski comes from Buckle’s store in Columbus, where she was the manager for 10 years. In addition to her time as manager in Columbus, Zakrzewski has been an area manager the past six years, overseeing four additional retail store locations.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spring is here and that means youth sports like softball and baseball are filling up the diamonds around the metro. But the roster for available umpires in the metro is striking out. The man behind the mask at the Premier Sports Officials Association in the metro...
HOLDREGE — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team closed out its regular season with no problems. The Crusaders defeated the Dusters 9-0 in their final dual. GICC shut out the Dusters in five of the six singles matches, and two of the three doubles’ matches. The...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league.
KEARNEY — Sprinters and hurdlers share one malady. The big muscle group in the back of the thigh is critical to propelling runners down the track with speed and over hurdles in their path.. Kearney High hurdlers D’Andre Ndugwa and Jack Dahlgren have battled to keep their hamstrings feeling...
How times have changed for the Northwest girls soccer program over the past 10 years. When Jess Herrmann was hired to be the Viking coach, the state tournament was probably the furthest of anyone’s minds at the time. “We had plenty of girls that came out, but a lot...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Our 2022 series of Spencer vs. the Pros has officially kicked off with a visit to the closest golf course to our Local4 Studios - Lochland Country Club!. I caught up with Assistant Golf Pro Ryan Douglas as we took aim at the Par-3, 6th Hole...
Daniel Perez scored six goals and Adin Muff added a goal and an assist to lead the Wapello High School boys soccer team to a 7-4 win over Danville-New London in an SEI Superconference match Tuesday at the Carl "Mac" McGill Athletic Complex in Wapello. Kasey Grimm and Robert Vasquez...
(Area) Boys Soccer Substate Brackets were released on Tuesday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Substate quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, May 19th. The semifinal round is Monday, May 23rd. The Substate finals are Wednesday, May 25th. The majority of area 1A squads are in Substate 8. Atlantic...
