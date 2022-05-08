ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Canelo Alvarez falls to second career defeat as Dmitry Bivol stuns Mexican star to defend WBA light heavyweight title

By Jim Sheridan
 3 days ago

DMITRY BIVOL produced the fight of his life to beat Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas and retain his WBA light heavyweight strap.

Mexican superstar Canelo, 31, conceded both height and reach to the Russian after stepping up to 175lbs.

Bivol put in a terrific performance to beat Canelo Credit: AP
Canelo had no answer to the Russian's jab Credit: AP

Expectations were high as Alvarez entered the bout following a dominating performance over Caleb Plant last November.

The Mexican powerhouse had landed Plant in the infirmary on that occasion - and looked huge on his way to the ring back in the light heavyweight division.

But from the off, Bilov's jab was a huge problem for Canelo who could not get in range to land his power punches.

Frustration grew through the contest, as Bilov picked off Alvarez with fast countering and superb movement.

BoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 this Saturday on Showtime

By Allan Fox: Jermell Charlo faces Brian Castano in a rematch for the undisputed 154-lb championship this Saturday, May 14th, on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fight card will be televised on Showtime at 9:00 p.m. ET. WBO junior middleweight champion Castano (17-0-2, 12...
