Canelo Alvarez falls to second career defeat as Dmitry Bivol stuns Mexican star to defend WBA light heavyweight title

DMITRY BIVOL produced the fight of his life to beat Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas and retain his WBA light heavyweight strap.

Mexican superstar Canelo, 31, conceded both height and reach to the Russian after stepping up to 175lbs.

Bivol put in a terrific performance to beat Canelo Credit: AP

Canelo had no answer to the Russian's jab Credit: AP

Expectations were high as Alvarez entered the bout following a dominating performance over Caleb Plant last November.

The Mexican powerhouse had landed Plant in the infirmary on that occasion - and looked huge on his way to the ring back in the light heavyweight division.

But from the off, Bilov's jab was a huge problem for Canelo who could not get in range to land his power punches.

Frustration grew through the contest, as Bilov picked off Alvarez with fast countering and superb movement.

