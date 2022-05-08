ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Dies in Two-Car Collision with Boyfriend After Domestic Altercation

A woman died Saturday when the car in which she was following her boyfriend in collided with his after what police called a “domestic altercation.”. The fight occurred about 5:45 a.m....

Shortest0ne
3d ago

Women, your life is more important than a cheating man. Let. them. go.

AP_001934.152469eb80d44915b7deb3e9e32a2ad1.2116
3d ago

What’s punctuation Never heard of it going to leave a review cause it can be confusing that is some bad reporting.

