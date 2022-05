NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old man riding an electric mobility scooter was struck and killed overnight in the Bronx.According to police, John Dellava was crossing East Tremont Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue when a car hit him so hard the right headlight shattered."Like boom, coming there and you look in the back, you see the guy. He fell there, died," Tamer Mabrouk, a halal cart owner, told CBS2's Christina Fan on Sunday.Mabrouk said he often helped escort the elderly man to and from the nearby CVS. He said drivers speed through the intersection, which does not have traffic lights or crosswalks."Six...

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO