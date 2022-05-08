ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crews battle two-alarm fire in west Wichita

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in the 3600 block of North Ridge Road. 911 dispatchers received the call about the building fire at about 11:45 Saturday night. First responders reported heavy flames coming...

www.kwch.com

KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lightning strike blows up toilet in Oklahoma apartment building

OKMULGEE, Kan. (KWCH) - A few people suffered minor injuries due to lightning strikes in Wichita on Wednesday, but the weather did a number on a toilet in Oklahoma. The Okmulgee Fire Department shared photos with KOTV in Tulsa of a toilet that shattered after being struck by a lightning bolt. The fire department said the lightning struck the roof of an apartment building and traveled inside.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Driver in serious condition after east Newton crash

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver is in serious condition after a single-car crash on Monday afternoon in east Newton. According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, a maintenance vehicle turned over around 2 p.m. The crash happened on E 1st St between Oliver and S Woodlawn Rd. Newton Fire/EMS said the driver was found […]
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is hurt after falling from a structure at Coronado Heights. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car for speeding Tuesday morning. Inside the vehicle, a male said he had fallen from the structure. EMS was called to the...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Garden City police arrest man outside elementary school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police arrested a man on suspicion of disorderly conduct and window peeping on Friday morning. According to a news release, police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was walking through the yards of homes in the 3600 block of Cole Cir. When police arrived, they […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Police identify man who died in shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Elizabeth, near 31st Street South and Seneca. Police were sent to the area because of a disturbance with a weapon report around 9:15 p.m. They found Vincent […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Tornado destroys local farmer’s dream

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29. The family had been renting a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming the property owners. The […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

3 injured in late-night Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a shooting that injured three people late Thursday night. Police were in the area of Washington and Mt. Vernon just before midnight when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle moving fast east on Harry. Officers stopped the car and found two […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

High-speed chase in western Kansas leads to arrest

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A high-speed chase in western Kansas on Saturday led to an arrest. According to the Scott City Police Department (SCPD), at 4:11 p.m., officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic infractions. The truck failed to stop, leading officers to follow in pursuit. The chase reached speeds over 100 […]
SCOTT CITY, KS
WIBW

Truck rolls into Lake Shawnee early Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck accidentally rolled into Lake Shawnee early Saturday morning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, deputies were called to the 3200 block of SE Beach Terrace near Lake Shawnee with reports of a non-injury accident.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

