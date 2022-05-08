ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mecosta by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mecosta FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Michigan and west central Michigan, including the following counties, in central Michigan, Mecosta. In west central Michigan, Newaygo. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 103 PM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The thunderstorms impacting the area could produce locally more the 2 inches per hour. Big Rapids will likely see urban and poor drainage flooding developing soon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Rapids, Paris, Stanwood, Brohman, Woodville, Hawkins, Woodland Park and Bitely. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYON AND NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 1236 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Taunton, or 17 miles northwest of Marshall, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lyon and northeastern Lincoln Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1414.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 1414.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 1414.0 feet. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1413.4 feet on 11/11/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Frontier County, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will drop visibilities to less than 5 miles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota. Target Area: Redwood; Renville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Redwood and northwestern Renville Counties through 145 PM CDT At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Redwood Falls, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Olivia and Renville. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 62 and 80. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 74 and 75, and between mile markers 89 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will drop visibilities to less than 5 miles.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area below 7500 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Frontier#Orafino
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Galena. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Aitkin, east central Cass and Crow Wing Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Merrifield, to 6 miles south of Ogilvie, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Brainerd, Ironton and Merrifield around 1245 PM CDT. Crosby and Cuyuna around 1250 PM CDT. Breezy Point around 1255 PM CDT. Fifty Lakes around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Emily, Outing and McGrath. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BON HOMME BROOKINGS CHARLES MIX CLAY DAVISON DOUGLAS HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER UNION YANKTON
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Lower Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Patchy blowing dust will cause visibilities to drop to less than 6 miles at times.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Cottonwood; Faribault; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Martin; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Redwood; Rock; Waseca; Watonwan TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN COTTONWOOD FARIBAULT JACKSON LINCOLN LYON MARTIN MURRAY NOBLES PIPESTONE REDWOOD ROCK WASECA WATONWAN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Developing this Afternoon continuing into Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, the Tetons. * WHEN...This afternoon through Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although snow showers will develop over Yellowstone and the Absarokas this afternoon, accumulating snowfall is not expected until late tonight. This will include Teton and Togwotee Passes. Plan your travel accordingly.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Especially dangerous swimming conditions are possible at Tybee Island through early afternoon due to a combination of a low tide near the mouth of the Savannah River, breezy conditions and long period swell impacting the area.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy