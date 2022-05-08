Shooting reported at Sun Valley Mall

(KRON) — There was a shooting at Sun Valley Mall in Concord on Friday night, the Concord Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers are on the scene investigating in response to a shooting in the parking lot along Contra Costa Boulevard, Concord police tweeted .

No injuries have been reported. Information regarding suspects or victims is very limited, according to police. No other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

