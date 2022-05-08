Shooting reported at Sun Valley Mall
(KRON) — There was a shooting at Sun Valley Mall in Concord on Friday night, the Concord Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers are on the scene investigating in response to a shooting in the parking lot along Contra Costa Boulevard, Concord police tweeted .Newark police searching for missing at-risk woman, last seen in San Jose Friday afternoon
No injuries have been reported. Information regarding suspects or victims is very limited, according to police. No other details are known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 4