ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Locomotive FC grab 4-0 win over LA Galaxy II, extend win streak

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX80n_0fWiF5ZL00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (4-5-1) walked into their third match of the week and showcased why they are one of the teams on fire right now in all of the USL Championship.

Locomotive FC were on a goal scoring surge in their match on Saturday against LA Galaxy II at Southwest University Park, as they put four balls into the back of the net to grab and grabbed a 4-0 win, and extended their win streak to three matches.

Eric Calvillo was the first Locomotive player to get on the score sheet in the 16th minute of the match after getting a fantastic pass from Aaron Gomez after a cross into the box from Christian Francois.

That was Calvillo’s first goal and Aaron Gomez’s second assist of the season.

In the 32nd minute of the match, Locomotive FC’s high pressure forced an own goal from LA Galaxy II. It was Liam Doyle who was credited with the goal he probably wish he wasn’t for.

It was another case where Locomotive head coach John Hutchinson’s high pressure strategy paid off as Aaron Gomez was able to force a turnover and set up Diego Luna for an easy goal to make it 3-0 heading into halftime.

In the second half, it was Lucho Solignac who would get the lone goal in the final frame of the game and secure Locomotive FC’s 4-1 win over LA Galaxy II.

Solignac has been on a roll recently and has scored a goal in the team’s last three matches. Solignac recorded two goal performances against Loudoun United FC last Saturday and FC Tulsa on Wednesday. With the goal against LA Galaxy II, Solignac has now scored five goals in the last three matches.

The defense has also seen an improvement recently as the backline has only conceded two combined goals in the last three matches. Los Locos at one point led the USL Championship in goals conceded but now sit with the third most.

It was also Locomotive goalkeeper Evan Newton’s first clean sheet with El Paso as he recorded six saves on six shots on goal from LA Galaxy II on the day.

With Saturday’s result, John Hutchinson and his squad collected nine points in seven days and have jumped up to sixth place in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings.

Up next for El Paso Locomotive FC, they will play on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC next Saturday, May 14th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Ivan Melendez extends hitting streak to 17 games

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez continues to be a force to be reckoned with at the plate for the Texas Longhorns. Melendez and the Longhorns were back in action at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday against Texas Southern. The Longhorns jumped out to a big 12-2 win over Texas Southern and Melendez […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Carson, CA
Sports
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Sports
KTSM

Hiker found dead identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A day following the discovery of a missing hiker in the Franklin Mountains, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released his identity. EPPD officials say 46-year-old Jerred Erhorn Woods of Washington State, was found dead near Ranger Peak Monday morning. The incident began on Sunday, May 8, at […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Locomotive Fc#La Galaxy Ii#Fc Tulsa#Loudoun United Fc#Mls#Soccer#Sports#Christian#Eplocomotivefc#Locomotive Fc
KTSM

EPPD: Body found on mountain believed to be missing hiker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the body found Monday morning is believed to be that of a missing hiker. Earlier in the day, El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews located the body in a wash, below a trail. EPFD crews had been searching for a missing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CBP busts 70-year-old Meth smuggler

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 70-year-old meth smuggler was among the many busts U.S. CBP officers made over the last seven days along the border. CBP officials say their officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vacant West El Paso restaurant now filled with trash, debris, and people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What once stood as a Weinerschnitzel and later, a Hamburger Stand fast food restaurant, is now a vacant shell, trashed with clothing, broken glass and even a bucket of human fecal matter. The vacant building is located at 2222 N Mesa St, and despite “No Trespassing” signs throughout the property, […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Luna
KTSM

Andress standout Malcolm Anderson receives offer from New Mexico State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Andress football standout Malcolm Anderson received his fourth Division I offer from nearby New Mexico State on Tuesday. A running back/wide receiver for the Golden Eagles in the Class of 2023, Anderson has received interest from programs outside of the Borderland, but NMSU is the first of the two local […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crews fight fire in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews had a busy Sunday night, after a fire broke out at a home at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Noble Street. EPFD reported the fire just after 9 p.m. Sunday evening at a vacant home. Crews were able to get the smoky fire […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso Public Library unveils banned book sections

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Banned and challenged books may soon be part of every public library in El Paso. YWCA El Paso del Norte region (YWCA) partnered with the City of El Paso to make it happen. Beginning Saturday, May 14, each public library Branch will feature a section dedicated to banned and contested […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 kids West Hills mom admitted to killing ID’d

Three children who were allegedly killed by their mother in West Hills over the weekend were identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County coroner identified them as 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez. Police had originally said two of the boys were 8 years old. The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy