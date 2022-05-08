El Paso Locomotive FC grab 4-0 win over LA Galaxy II, extend win streak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (4-5-1) walked into their third match of the week and showcased why they are one of the teams on fire right now in all of the USL Championship.

Locomotive FC were on a goal scoring surge in their match on Saturday against LA Galaxy II at Southwest University Park, as they put four balls into the back of the net to grab and grabbed a 4-0 win, and extended their win streak to three matches.

Eric Calvillo was the first Locomotive player to get on the score sheet in the 16th minute of the match after getting a fantastic pass from Aaron Gomez after a cross into the box from Christian Francois.

That was Calvillo’s first goal and Aaron Gomez’s second assist of the season.

In the 32nd minute of the match, Locomotive FC’s high pressure forced an own goal from LA Galaxy II. It was Liam Doyle who was credited with the goal he probably wish he wasn’t for.

It was another case where Locomotive head coach John Hutchinson’s high pressure strategy paid off as Aaron Gomez was able to force a turnover and set up Diego Luna for an easy goal to make it 3-0 heading into halftime.

In the second half, it was Lucho Solignac who would get the lone goal in the final frame of the game and secure Locomotive FC’s 4-1 win over LA Galaxy II.

Solignac has been on a roll recently and has scored a goal in the team’s last three matches. Solignac recorded two goal performances against Loudoun United FC last Saturday and FC Tulsa on Wednesday. With the goal against LA Galaxy II, Solignac has now scored five goals in the last three matches.

The defense has also seen an improvement recently as the backline has only conceded two combined goals in the last three matches. Los Locos at one point led the USL Championship in goals conceded but now sit with the third most.

It was also Locomotive goalkeeper Evan Newton’s first clean sheet with El Paso as he recorded six saves on six shots on goal from LA Galaxy II on the day.

With Saturday’s result, John Hutchinson and his squad collected nine points in seven days and have jumped up to sixth place in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings.

Up next for El Paso Locomotive FC, they will play on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC next Saturday, May 14th.

