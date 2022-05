Somewhere, Chris Woodward is upset about Gleyber Torres’ latest home run, which found the short porch yet again for the New York Yankees. In the Yankees weekend series with the Rangers, Woodward expressed his disappointment with Torres’ game-winning home run, stating it helped that the game was played in a little league park. That, of course, was a reference to the short porch in right field, which greatly benefits the home team (and the team they’re playing against, for what it’s worth).

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO