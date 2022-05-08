ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorefield, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Frontier County, NE
City
Curtis, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Especially dangerous swimming conditions are possible at Tybee Island through early afternoon due to a combination of a low tide near the mouth of the Savannah River, breezy conditions and long period swell impacting the area.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Patchy blowing dust will cause visibilities to drop to less than 6 miles at times.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 8000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Frontier
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taunton, or 16 miles west of Marshall, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Minneota and Taunton around 1235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mecosta by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mecosta FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Michigan and west central Michigan, including the following counties, in central Michigan, Mecosta. In west central Michigan, Newaygo. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 103 PM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The thunderstorms impacting the area could produce locally more the 2 inches per hour. Big Rapids will likely see urban and poor drainage flooding developing soon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Rapids, Paris, Stanwood, Brohman, Woodville, Hawkins, Woodland Park and Bitely. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Cottonwood; Faribault; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Martin; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Redwood; Rock; Waseca; Watonwan TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN COTTONWOOD FARIBAULT JACKSON LINCOLN LYON MARTIN MURRAY NOBLES PIPESTONE REDWOOD ROCK WASECA WATONWAN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will drop visibilities to less than 5 miles.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will drop visibilities to less than 5 miles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Lower Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Patchy blowing dust will cause visibilities to drop to less than 6 miles at times.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau, Eastern Uinta Mountains and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Southwest San Juan Mountains, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Knox, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BURT CEDAR CUMING DAKOTA DIXON KNOX MADISON PIERCE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY

Comments / 0

Community Policy