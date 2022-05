MACON, Ga. — On Monday, May 9, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting outside of Friends Food Mart on Houston Avenue. Kymelo Early, 16, was shot in the parking lot while he was hanging out with his friends. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died. His parents Reginald and Raylette Davis are ready for the gun violence to end.

