Science

Single Case Research Design: What is it and why should you use it?

College of William and Mary
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for the final Faculty Research Brown Bag of the year with Professors Heartley Huber, Ryan McGill and Elizabeth Talbott presenting on single case research design. Researchers use single-case designs (SCD) to...

events.wm.edu

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE

