Washington, PA

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

By Sportradar
 3 days ago

LOB_Washington 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Franco (8). HR_Bell (4), Y.Hernandez (2), Cruz (3),...

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

E_Walsh (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout 2 (9), Wallach (1), Rendon (4). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh (3). IPHRERBBSO. Tampa Bay. Kluber L,1-23118802. Adam110001. Poche110001. Thompson100012. Feyereisen100000. Phillips154400. Los Angeles. Detmers W,2-1900012. Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney;...
TAMPA, FL
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

E_Nola (1), Hoskins 2 (4), Bohm (5). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Seattle 11. 2B_Harper 2 (10), France (4). HR_Castellanos (5), Hoskins (4), Segura (5). SB_Harper (5). SF_Crawford (2). HBP_Hand (France). WP_Ray(2). Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller. T_3:36. A_16,422 (47,929).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_M.Machado, San Diego, .379; Hosmer, San Diego, .356; Bell, Washington, .349; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .337; Iglesias, Colorado, .333; McNeil, New York, .333; Arenado, St. Louis, .318; Freeman, Los Angeles, .314; N.Castellanos, Philadelphia, .311; Cron, Colorado, .307. RUNS_M.Machado, San Diego, 27; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 21; Bell,...
MLB
Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
Boston 9, Atlanta 4

E_Vázquez (1). LOB_Boston 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Devers (9), Olson (13). HR_Devers (5), d'Arnaud (3). SB_Ozuna (1). SF_Ozuna (2). WP_Whitlock, Wright, Minter. Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson. T_3:47. A_38,378 (41,084).
ATLANTA, GA
Judge hits 3-run HR in 9th to give Yanks 6-5 win over Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — It took Aaron Judge exactly 600 major league games to hit his first walk-off home run. When he finally connected Tuesday night, the soaring drive certainly measured up to the moment. Judge hit a mammoth three-run shot in the ninth inning to give the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

