Iconic country star Mickey Gilley has died at the age of 86. The singer, who helped launch the Urban Cowboy genre of the early 1980s, died at home in Missouri. Born in 1936, his death was shared by the mayor of Pasadena Texas, writing: "It was my great honor to know this man most of my life. Mickey was a true musical talent who charted 42 singles in the Top 40 Country Charts over a span of two decades."

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO