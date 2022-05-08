ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Patchy blowing dust will cause visibilities to drop to less than 6 miles at times.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Bantry affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in Bantry. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Bantry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1439.7 feet, Flood waters affect farmland or wooded areas in refuge. Due to relative flatness of the area within reach of the gage a rather large area becomes flooded. Damage is to crops and farm buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1440.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 1440.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 1440.6 feet. - Flood stage is 1440.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1441.6 feet on 04/09/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 8000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Developing this Afternoon continuing into Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, the Tetons. * WHEN...This afternoon through Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although snow showers will develop over Yellowstone and the Absarokas this afternoon, accumulating snowfall is not expected until late tonight. This will include Teton and Togwotee Passes. Plan your travel accordingly.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Douglas; Todd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Douglas and northwestern Todd Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carlos, or 9 miles north of Alexandria, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Douglas and northwestern Todd Counties, including the following locations... Belle River, Miltona and Rose City. This includes U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 212 and 218. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Aitkin, east central Cass and Crow Wing Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Merrifield, to 6 miles south of Ogilvie, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Brainerd, Ironton and Merrifield around 1245 PM CDT. Crosby and Cuyuna around 1250 PM CDT. Breezy Point around 1255 PM CDT. Fifty Lakes around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Emily, Outing and McGrath. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carver, McLeod, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carver; McLeod; Wright THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT NORTHEASTERN MCLEOD AND NORTHWESTERN CARVER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will drop visibilities to less than 5 miles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

