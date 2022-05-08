Zac Brown Band Blends Iconic Hits With Jaw-Dropping Cover Songs

Photo: Getty Images

Zac Brown Band closed out the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One with their best fan-favorite hits — and special guest Caroline Jones , who rocked the 2022 Daytime Village earlier in the day. The eight-member band spanned decades with fan-favorites like “Homegrown and “Colder Weather.”

But the setlist wasn’t complete without some unexpected covers — including “Bulls On Parade” by Rage Against The Machine and “Take It To The Limit” by The Eagles — and a few of the band’s latest hits from what Brown says is “ the best album that I’ve ever made, start to finish .” Zac Brown Band released The Comeback in October of 2021, and the 15-track project is packed with anthems that are infused with unique spins from each band member . The band rocked a rendition of “ Out In The Middle ,” the perfect anthem for outdoorsy fans, co-written with iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Artist of the Year Luke Combs . Zac Brown Band also proved that everyone is in the “Same Boat” when they performed one of their first smash-hit songs from their latest album.

“My favorite part about performing live is getting to connect with the fans, getting to see them eye to eye,” Brown previously said, during an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party for The Comeback . He continued: “Music’s so powerful, and I feel like especially these times right now, in our country where there’s so much craziness going on, that we can be united. To me, that’s the America that I know…My favorite part is that connection that I get, that energetic connection with all those people.”

Brown undoubtedly elicited an energetic connection with the Moody Center crowd when the band closed the iHeartCountry Festival with “Chicken Fried,” the beloved anthem from the 2005 album, Home Grown : “…a little bit of chicken fried/ Cold beer on a Friday night/ A pair of jeans that fit just right/ And the radio up/ Well I've seen the sunrise/ See the love in my woman's eyes/ Feel the touch of a precious child/ And know a mother's love.”