ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii men’s volleyball to host welcome back celebration on UH-Manoa campus

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lJsN_0fWi4YcP00

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will host a welcome back celebration on the UH-Manoa campus on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors, who recently won their second consecutive national title on Saturday, will return to the islands early on Sunday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Sunday’s welcome back celebration takes place at the Stan Sheriff Center back parking lot and will begin at noon.

The celebration is open to the public.

Because it is a Sunday, parking will also be available for free at UH-Manoa’s main parking structure.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii College Sports
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Welcome Back#Manoa#The University Of Hawaii#The Rainbow Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Visitor sues Hawaii hotel after beach recommendation

Imagine you're a hotel worker, and a visitor asks you to recommend "a good beach to go to as a family." If that visitor is injured at the beach you recommended, can you or the hotel be held responsible for those injuries? That's what one visitor tried to prove in his lawsuit.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy