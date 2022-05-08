Breezy trade winds continue for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strong high pressure northeast of the islands and increasing stability will keep windy and rather dry trade wind weather around for the next few days.

Scant showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with only light total rainfall expected.

The strong winds may blow a few showers across leeward areas from time to time as well.

Shower coverage may increase slightly late Monday and Tuesday as remnants of an old front pass through from the northeast.