Honolulu, HI

Breezy trade winds continue for Mother’s Day

By Kamaka Pili
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strong high pressure northeast of the islands and increasing stability will keep windy and rather dry trade wind weather around for the next few days.

Scant showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with only light total rainfall expected.

The strong winds may blow a few showers across leeward areas from time to time as well.

Shower coverage may increase slightly late Monday and Tuesday as remnants of an old front pass through from the northeast.

Visitor sues Hawaii hotel after beach recommendation

Imagine you're a hotel worker, and a visitor asks you to recommend "a good beach to go to as a family." If that visitor is injured at the beach you recommended, can you or the hotel be held responsible for those injuries? That's what one visitor tried to prove in his lawsuit.
Officials identify teen who died with apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 23, police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died with an apparent gunshot wound. The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed on Thursday that the victim is Suliasi Pakileata of Honolulu. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at around 7:45 p.m. and the patient was pronounced dead at the parking […]
