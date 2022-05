MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anyone who knows me, knows that I am just about the biggest Grizzlies fan around. I grew up loving basketball and playing it every chance I got – in grade school and as an adult. So naturally when Memphis got its own NBA team, how could I not be fully supportive of the home team. Plus, I admit that I booed Andre Iguodala every time he touched the ball at FedEx Forum. But there is a difference between a loyal fan and an obnoxious fanatic, and some people are taking it too far.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO