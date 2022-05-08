ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Other Voices l 'Sticker shock'

By Cregg Dalton/For the Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no hidden secret that the Citrus County real estate values are increasing more than we have seen in a long time, as they are all throughout the state of Florida. It feels like there is a “for sale” sign on every road and it’s not for sale for long. That...

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Citrus County Chronicle

DeSantis: Florida prepared if US heads into recession

Gov. Ron DeSantis, when suggesting President Joe Biden’s economic policies will “plunge the United States into a recession,” says Florida will be prepared. At a news conference last week announcing funding for flood control and water management projects in Lee County, he said that while inflation continues to worsen, Florida’s economy is strong, with revenue exceeding expectations.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The IRS dropped its demand to upload selfies, so why is Florida still requiring them?

Taxpayers, lawmakers and digital privacy advocates rebelled earlier this year when the IRS announced plans to require taxpayers to upload selfies if they wanted online access to their tax records. The selfies were needed by an identity verification service, ID.me, to compare with applicants’ government-issued ID photos, the IRS said. Following an outcry from both sides of the political ...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

County's new coronavirus infections continue to increase

The number of coronavirus infections in Citrus County continued to climb last week, mirroring a Florida and national trend when many thought the pandemic had run its course. During the week ending May 1, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 147 new cases in Citrus County. That was an increase from a reported 91 new cases during the week ending April 21. It was also an increase from the 55 from the previous week and only 14 new cases ending the week of April 7.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chambers seek common ground on turnpike extension

The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the Ocala and Dunnellon chambers in asking the state to work with them on a northern turnpike extension route that addresses common environmental and other concerns. “We seek to be your partners in assuring that if a turnpike extension is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness cemetery breaks even after decades of losses

Saying that Inverness’ Oak Ridge Cemetery now pays for itself may not sound impressive, but after decades of needing hefty subsidies to keep its gates open, it’s a financial problem that the current administration can now put behind them. By the time City Manager Eric Williams took over...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

In brief

The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council (TDC) will have a special public meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Wakulla Welcome Center, 1505 Coastal Highway, Panacea. For information, call 850-926-0919 Ext. 713. The meeting is to discuss interest in forming an advisory committee for a TDC-sponsored special event...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Extending the turnpike a nightmare waiting to happen

The Chronicle should be ashamed on its reporting of the northern turnpike extension. This is a project that will greatly affect the county and the entire region for the rest of time. You should be reporting on the very real quality of life issues and environmental destruction this road will bring.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

SWFWMD: Hidden Lakes RV Resort development in Crystal River is compliant

An examination into the development of an 85-acre RV resort in Crystal River concluded the work done there so far was allowed. After inspecting the site of the future Hidden Lakes RV Resort at 1801 NW U.S. 19, Friday, May 6, Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) staff determined their findings complied with the property’s existing permits, SWFWMD spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh said Tuesday.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Education fight could take months to play out

TALLAHASSEE — A legal battle over a new state law that restricts teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms could continue well into the upcoming school year. The law, which passed during this year’s legislative session and has drawn heavy national attention, will take effect July...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, May 10

(Re Sunday, May 8’s Page A3 story, “County eyes Beverly Hills MSBU assessment hike”): I’m calling about the raise that the MSBU wants to put on Beverly Hills. I don’t know what the board is doing, but they’re not looking at Beverly Hills. I can tell you that the grass in Beverly Hills on some street – including my own – is so high. A person has bark from trees laying all over the lawn and there is a trailer sitting out in front of a house. It is absolutely disgusting. So don’t even go there about raising it, because you’re doing nothing with it. I have no idea what you’re doing with it. If you were doing something with it, I would be very happy to accept the increase, but this is ridiculous. Wake up, smell the roses and go out and look what’s going on.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL

