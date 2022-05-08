Other Voices l ‘Sticker shock’

(Re Sunday, May 8’s Page A3 story, “County eyes Beverly Hills MSBU assessment hike”): I’m calling about the raise that the MSBU wants to put on Beverly Hills. I don’t know what the board is doing, but they’re not looking at Beverly Hills. I can tell you that the grass in Beverly Hills on some street – including my own – is so high. A person has bark from trees laying all over the lawn and there is a trailer sitting out in front of a house. It is absolutely disgusting. So don’t even go there about raising it, because you’re doing nothing with it. I have no idea what you’re doing with it. If you were doing something with it, I would be very happy to accept the increase, but this is ridiculous. Wake up, smell the roses and go out and look what’s going on.

BEVERLY HILLS, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO