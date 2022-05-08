ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcinkowski, Cardoso lift Earthquakes past Rapids 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Cardoso scored an all-important goal while JT Marcinkowski stopped the four shots he faced as the San Jose Earthquakes earned a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids. The Earthquakes moved to 2-5-3 after the victory and the Rapids dropped to 3-4-3.

