Let your youngsters experience the satisfaction of growing their own budding blossoms at BCM’s next Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club. Children ages three to five will plant seeds and explore how a garden grows while hearing cultivating stories and creating botanical crafts at Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: Flowers, Thursday, May 19 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO