Isolated overnight showers; mild Mother's Day

(CBS4) — Two men were injured in a shooting on Wazee Street in downtown Denver early Sunday morning. ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Wazee St. Two adult males have been transported the hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/OdOuUarpnj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 8, 2022 According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a call just before 12:30 a.m.in the 1600 block of Wazee St, where the two men were shot and then taken to the hospital to treat injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. There was no immediate suspect information, and the shooting remained under investigation Sunday evening. RELATED: Downtown Denver Restaurant Manager Says Violent Crime Hurting Business

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO