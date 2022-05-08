ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Crowds gathered outside of State Capitol following Roe V. Wade leaked draft

By Stephanie Johnson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VxSG_0fWhvfUn00

DES MOINES, Iowa – After a leaked draft from the Supreme Court revealed its plan to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this week. Crowds attended the Reproductive Rights Rally outside of the State Capitol on Saturday.

Various people spoke at the event, including doctors and young people, about abortion. Des Moines infectious disease physician Dr. Megan Srinivas shared stories about why abortion rights are vital to women.

“This is not an abortion she wanted. It was one of the hardest decisions [in] her life, but because we live in a time of Roe v. Wade, she’s still here with us today and now has two children,” said Dr. Srinivas.

High school student Shreya Joshi also spoke at the rally. She reminded the crowd about the freedom of choice.

“I will not stand for this decision, and we will ensure that people in Iowa will continue to have the right to choose,” said Joshi.

Some in attendance were old enough to reflect on 1973 when the courts decided on Roe v. Wade. They never imagined fighting for women’s reproductive rights almost 50 years later. “I don’t want to go back to the way it was before,” said demonstrator Katherine Eckhouse.
“I see that happening, and in this state, I see a movement towards increasing restrictions on female autonomy.”

Meanwhile, some parents brought their kids to the rally.

“I realized that education was one of the most important things, and why wouldn’t we educate our children about their bodies,” said rally attendee rally Morgan Leu-Parkhurst.

“It’s important to have that information so when we can make informed choices as situations arise, whatever they may be.”

Although the Supreme Court will decide on Roe v. Wade later this summer, demonstrator Tierra McNeeley hopes her voice will make a difference.

“If enough of us come together, I think we can make a difference.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 6

B Bon
3d ago

People seem confused this issue is to keep choice in the states hands NOT the federal government's hands. If you are pro choice then why not be super pro active that every woman should have easy adequate access to birth control to control her body. Then this would not be such a huge issue in the first place. 🤦

Reply
3
karey
2d ago

A woman’s right to make decisions about her own body should be codified law that cannot be up for grabs by willy nilly politicians who want an issue to rile their base. It’s sad that a woman needs such a law to protect her. As women, we need the ERA passed into law. Men are allowed to make too many bad decisions for us.

Reply
2
21onyx21
2d ago

Iowa supreme court ruled in favor of pro CHOICE! These pink people and their invasive fake outrage is comical.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Des Moines, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#State Capitol#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy